News / India News / Meghalaya is not ruled from here, but from Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Meghalaya is not ruled from here, but from Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jan 23, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Rahul entered Meghalaya from Morigaon side of Assam after he was not allowed to proceed towards a shrine in Nagaon

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Meghalaya is not ruled from the state but from Delhi.

Rahul was addressing a gathering in his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which resumed from Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi. (ANI photo)
Rahul was addressing a gathering in his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which resumed from Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi on Monday evening.

Targeting the Union home minister Amit Shah for calling the then Meghalaya government the most corrupt, Rahul said that soon after making the statement, Shah partnered with the same government led by chief minister Conrad Sangma after the Meghalaya general elections.

Addressing a gathering at Madan Pahamsyiem mini stadium in Ri-Bhoi district’s capital Nongpoh, Rahul said, “Meghalaya is not ruled from here, but from Delhi. This is not acceptable. The nation is facing the highest levels of unemployment in the last 40 years. The Home Minister had called Meghalaya govt the most corrupt in the country. Immediately after this, he partnered with the same govt...”

Rahul also highlighted the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

“It is a matter of great concern that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the Manipur clash, where hundreds of precious lives were lost, and thousands of people were displaced due to ethnic infighting. The BJP is not serious about solving this issue,” he said.

Ethnic clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis first erupted on May 3 during a protest against a court-ordered tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the latter.

