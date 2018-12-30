Meghalaya miners rescue LIVE updates: Rescue ops yet to begin as miners remain trapped for 18th day
Meghalaya miners rescue LIVE updates: One comprising divers from Indian Navy and another from the Odisha fire services—reached the flooded coal mine in Meghalaya on Saturday.
After delays, two teams of rescuers—one comprising divers from Indian Navy and another from the Odisha fire services—reached the flooded coal mine in Meghalaya on Saturday where 15 miners are trapped since December 13.
But except conducting recce at the site located at Khloo Ryngksan in East Jaintia Hills district and attempts to set up the high-powered pumps needed to flush out water nothing much happened during the day. Actual work on the ground will begin early this morning.
Here are the live updates:
Neither Odisha nor Navy has arrived at the spot yet: NDRF
“Neither Odisha nor Navy has arrived at the spot yet,” National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Assistant Commandant Santosh Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times.