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Meghalaya suspends state-funded foreign trips of ministers, officials for six months

Meghalaya suspends state-funded foreign trips of ministers, officials for six months

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Shillong, The Meghalaya government on Wednesday put on hold all state-funded foreign visits by ministers, MLAs and officials for six months as part of an austerity drive aimed at rationalising expenditure and prioritising development spending, a notification stated.

Meghalaya suspends state-funded foreign trips of ministers, officials for six months

The decision, taken in the larger public interest, comes amid growing global economic uncertainties, including rising geopolitical tensions and pressure on foreign exchange resources, they said.

According to the notification by the general administration department, the governor has ordered that all official foreign visits of ministers, MLAs and officials of the state government, whether permanent or contractual, shall be on hold for six months.

The notification said the measure has been imposed "in public interest and for complying with austerity measures".

As a result of the decision, eight proposed foreign study visits and exposure programmes involving around 63 to 68 officials and representatives from various departments have been deferred.

The postponed programmes were related to governance, livestock development, climate-resilient water management, healthcare systems, project implementation, environmental management and electoral administration.

Officials said the move is aimed at curbing non-essential expenditure and ensuring that public resources remain available for development programmes and other priority commitments of the state government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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