Meghalaya to amend law to address concerns over illegal immigration: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday promised an overhaul of the state’s 2016 residency law to address concerns of illegal immigration and ensure that the law, in its new form, withstands judicial and central scrutiny. New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during his recent visit to Parliament in New Delhi (PTI FILE)

The chief minister, who was replying to a discussion on a resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, told the state assembly that his administration would revisit and amend the 2016 Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

The Meghalaya high court in December 2021 blocked the implementation of some aspects of the law, citing the absence of provisions that empowered the state to regulate entry and exit points with Bangladesh.

“I assure the House that we will re-examine the entire aspect and see how we could bring amendments in the MRSSA which would withstand the scrutiny of the judiciary as well as of the Government of India and Parliament,” the chief minister said, replying to a resolution proposed by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma.

Mukul Sangma later withdrew the proposed resolution in view of the chief minister’s response.

Conrad said the Union home ministry had asked the state to review the law. “We are working with the law department, Advocate General and the home department to navigate through the complex web of laws and rules,” he said.

The chief minister stressed the need for long-term socio-economic solutions to address illegal immigration, noting that economic opportunities often act as a key driver. “They are coming here because of economics; they are getting jobs,” Conrad said.

“At the end of the day, it is only by finding long-term socio-economic solutions and ensuring every stakeholder plays their role that we will be able to find a solution to tackle illegal immigration,” he said.

Conrad said the government was also exploring the validation of entry-exit points under the new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which incorporates restricted area provisions. “Precisely that is what we are trying to do,” he added.

“The intent behind MRSSA, 2016 was positive and correct, but we are confined and work under constraints of multiple Acts, laws and provisions made by the Parliament and Constitution,” he said.

Conrad said the Act’s registration and monitoring provisions can continue to be implemented in the interim. The chief minister said 817 localities and 427 sub-localities have been registered under MRSSA, adding that the work is in progress, as Meghalaya has over 7,000 listed villages.

Withdrawing the resolution, the opposition leader thanked the chief minister for his response. “Today’s discussion reflects the collective resolve and intent to improve the sense of responsibility towards this crucial issue,” he said.