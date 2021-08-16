Meghalaya to reopen religious places from today: Check guidelines here

Meghalaya will reopen religious places from Monday as announced by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong. The decision was taken at a review meeting last week chaired by chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

Tynsong said last week the decision was taken after receiving inputs from all the district administrations and requests made by concerned stakeholders. “The capacity of members who are allowed to attend religious places or places of worship should not be more than one-third,” Tynsong added.

Tynsong said that the government wants normality to return as early as possible but is concerned over the prevailing Covid-19 situation. “Given the alarming increase in the positivity rate, we cannot take a decision in one go. We have to go step by step,” he said on August 9.

He further urged people to abide by the Covid-19 protocols and requested all religious organisations to ensure that the SOPs are strictly followed.

The Covid-19 restrictions have been in place in Meghalaya since May 1 this year. Unlike most of its neighbours, Meghalaya is reluctant to ease Covid-19 restrictions due to the high positivity rate.

Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 420 new Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths, taking the total caseload to 71,388 and fatality count to 1,227, the state health bulletin said. The active cases in the state now stand at 4,066 and the total number of recoveries is 66,515.

Here are the latest guidelines:

1. There will be a limit on the number of people being allowed to attend religious places or places of worship, which should not be more than one-third.

2. Solemnisation of marriages by different religious organisations will also be allowed from August 16. “However, the SOPs and notification (in this regard) will be issued by the chief secretary within a few days time from now,” Tynsong said.

3. Tynsong said that marriage reception is still not allowed.