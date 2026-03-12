2 dead, local polls postponed, curfew extended: What's behind the unrest in Meghalaya?

Recent violence in Meghalaya's Garo Hills districts has triggered unrest in the northeastern state. As per reports, authorities have not only suspended internet services and imposed a curfew, but also postponed board exams and local council elections in the region. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been advised to move to a safer location amid unrest in Garo Hills. However, the chief minister has stated that he will not be leaving. (Conrad Sangma on X)

This unrest comes after two people were killed in police firing on Tuesday during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups regarding the elections for Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

Following the violence, the Army was deployed to the area, and mobile internet services have been suspended in five Garo Hills districts. Furthermore, a curfew has also been imposed in the area till March 13.

Here's a look at what is happening in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya unrest | Key updates Curfew extended till March 13: After the death of two persons in police firing, the curfew in Meghalaya's Garo Hills has been extended for two days. As per officials, curfew in the district has been extended till 12 AM on March 13.

Following the violence in Garo Hills, CM Sangma announced that the council elections in the district have been postponed. In a video message, the Meghalaya leader said the elections, which were set for April 10, now stand postponed until law and order is restored. Class 12 board exams postponed: In view of the unrest, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has postponed board exams for Class 12 students which were scheduled for March 11 and 12. "The HSSLC examinations, scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology), stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same shall be rescheduled for some other dates to be notified later," Director Accreditation and Controller of Examinations TR Laloo of the state board said. What caused the unrest? Violence in Garo Hills broke out after objections were raised in the district about participation of non-Garo communities in the nomination process for the local council elections.

The GHADC polls are held to elect representatives for the Garo tribe. The council represents the tribe under the Sixth Schedule of the constitution. However, despite this, several non-Garo members have been allowed to participate in the electoral process if they are eligible voters.

The unrest began on Monday after former Phulbari legislator Estamur Momin was allegedly assaulted by protesters when he reached the deputy commissioner’s office in Tura to file his nomination for the GHADC polls.

Protestors in the region have been demanding that non-tribals should not be allowed to contest in the elections.

Amid the unrest, the Meghalaya High Court also struck down a notification issued by the GHADC which made Scheduled Tribe certificates compulsory for the nomination process in the elections. However, as per the state high court, the notification was struck down as it "bypassed legislative procedures."

"The notification cannot pass legal scrutiny and is set aside and quashed," the court said, disposing of the writ petition.