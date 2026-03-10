Meghalaya: 2 killed in police firing as GHADC unrest spirals; curfew imposed

Two people were killed in police firing in West Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Tuesday during an ongoing night curfew, which was imposed amid protests over participation of non-tribal candidates in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections scheduled for April 10, police said. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma on Saturday. (@SangmaConrad)

The two deaths prompted authorities to impose a 24-hour curfew, call for an Army flag march, and deploy additional forces as tensions continued to spread across the plains belt.

“I respectfully request the assistance of the Army to conduct a flag march in the plain belt areas of West Garo Hills district, in view of the prevailing tense law and order situation,” West Garo Hills district magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal wrote to the Commanding Officer of 101 Area, Eastern Command. “The presence of armed forces will greatly help in reassuring the public, preventing any further untoward incidents and restoring confidence among residents,” Aggarwal said, adding that a flag march would serve as “a visible demonstration of preparedness and commitment to maintaining peace and stability.”

The unrest began last week when nominations to GHADC elections were opened, and the council sought Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates for candidates contesting the polls — drawing both support and opposition to the move across the region.

The situation worsened after protesters outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Tura allegedly blocked and assaulted former Phulbari MLA Esmatur Mominin from filing his nomination, triggering demonstrations in the plains belt region. The former MLA was rescued by police and he was seen entering a police vehicle limping and without his left shoe.

On Monday, unrest had already intensified after shops were vandalised in Chibinang, with police resorting to blank firing to disperse mobs. The firing occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning when security personnel attempted to disperse a mob during curfew restrictions.

Officials say security has now been intensified across vulnerable areas, with police and district authorities closely monitoring the situation. With two deaths, curfew restrictions, vandalism and calls for Army deployment, the GHADC poll controversy has now evolved into a full-blown law-and-order crisis in parts of West Garo Hills, raising concerns about how the tense situation may shape the run-up to the council elections next month.