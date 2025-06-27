Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Meghalaya: Wife, partner, kin held for husband’s murder, says police

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jun 27, 2025 09:19 AM IST

The case surfaced on May 7 when Oman Marak, the victim’s brother, lodged an FIR at Tikrikilla police station, expressing suspicion over the sudden death and hurried burial of his brother

Four people including a woman, were arrested for the murder of her husband in Meghalaya, police said on Thursday.

The arrested include the woman, another person, who she was alleged to be in a relationship with, and her two brothers. (Representative file photo)
The arrested include the woman, another person Reknan K Sangma (41), who she was alleged to be in a relationship with, and her two brothers Sengba R Marak and Lepson R Marak.

The four were taken into custody on Tuesday after a post-mortem confirmed injuries suggesting foul play in the death of Pirot R Marak on April 15 at Renggigre village.

The case surfaced on May 7 when Oman Marak, the victim’s brother, lodged a first information report (FIR) at Tikrikilla police station, expressing suspicion over the sudden death and hurried burial of his brother. The FIR highlighted marital discord stemming from Nennen R Marak’s alleged relationship with Reknan, a resident of the same village.

According to the FIR, tensions had escalated after Nennen allegedly eloped with Reknan on April 10 but returned home four days later. The following day, Pirot was found dead, and his body was buried behind their house. Suspecting foul play, the family demanded an investigation.

Given the delay in the complaint and burial of the body, Tikrikilla police registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sought court permission to exhume the body.

The exhumation was carried out on June 12, and the post-mortem report received on June 22 revealed injury marks on the neck and private parts, leading to the arrests.

All four accused are currently in police custody.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Meghalaya: Wife, partner, kin held for husband’s murder, says police
