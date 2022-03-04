Meghalaya withdraws general consent to CBI, 9th state to do so

NDA-ruled Meghalaya has become the ninth state in the country to withdraw general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), people aware of the development at the state secretariat told HT on Thursday. It is not clear, however when the order withdrawing general consent was issued by the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central probe agency comes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act which requires states to give the agency a general consent to act. This is because public order and police are under the purview of state governments. The move means the CBI will now require permission of the Meghalaya government to conduct any future investigation in the state.

Earlier, Mizoram and seven states governed by non-NDA parties -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala -- had withdrawn general consent to the premier investigation agency.

The BJP is a partner in the ruling coalition, National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Meghalaya led by Chief Minister and National People’s Party leader Conrad Sangma.

“Not certain about something like that, it can only be confirmed tomorrow,” a top government official said refusing to divulge anything more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes at a time when several allegations of mass graft and corruption, have emerged in Meghalaya, especially in illegal coal extraction and transportation. The move by the state government could greatly hamper speedy and thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution in such cases. The move, however, will not have any impact on cases that have been registered before the withdrawal of general consent to the probe agency as the CBI will only have to seek permission for new cases.

The consent of the state government can be either be case-specific or general. A “general consent” is normally given by states to help the CBI in seamless investigation of cases of corruption against central government employees in their states.