Meghalaya youth leader arrested for plotting new rebel outfit

By David Laitphlang
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Meghalaya Police claimed that preliminary investigation revealed that Lamare and the three others had gone to Dimapur to seek guidance from top leaders of the NSCN (IM) at Camp Heron. (Representative image)

Social activist Joannes TL Lamare and three others were arrested for allegedly seeking help from Nagaland’s separatist group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction for establishing a new rebel group in Meghalaya, police said.

Both East Khasi Hills police chief and city superintendent of police (SP) confirmed the arrest but refused to comment further except that the arrested were undergoing quarantine following which they will be interrogated.

Police officers aware of the developments said that Lamare was intercepted at the Umiam viewpoint on Thursday afternoon while returning from the dreaded rebel outfit’s Hebron Camp, located in Nagaland’s Dimapur district.

Police claimed that preliminary investigation revealed that Lamare and the three others had gone to Dimapur to seek guidance from top leaders of the NSCN (IM) at Camp Heron.

The other three include Vicky Mawnai (30) of Saitsohpen Sohra, Everpesrl Mawsor (34) of Rengmaw, Shallang (West Khasi Hills) and Aloysius Syiemlieh of Wahkalier Sohra.

The entire operation was carried out by a crack team of East Khasi Hills police, the police official quoted above said.

