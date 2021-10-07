Mehbooba Mufti, J-K DGP condemn series of attacks on civilians

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday condemned the series of attacks carried out by terrorists on minorities in the Union Territory. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief said that the security situation in the Valley was deteriorating.

Mufti’s response came via a tweet after two teachers were killed on Thursday morning. “Disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir where a minuscule minority is the latest target. The government of India's claims of building a Naya Kashmir has actually turned it into a hellhole. Its sole interest is to use Kashmir as a milch cow for its electoral interests,” Mufti tweeted.

Junaid Azim Mattum, the mayor of Srinagar, expressed his condolences over the killing.

Junaid said he was heartbroken and devastated after receiving the news of the killing of the school teachers in Eidgah. “No words can express my anger and anguish. My heart goes out to their families. I stand by them in this hour of grief and trauma. Inconsolable tragedy,” the Srinagar mayor tweeted.

Two teachers, Supinder Kour, a resident of Alochi Bagh area, and Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu, were shot dead when terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah. No students were present at the time of the killing. This comes two days after terrorists in three separate attacks killed a renowned pharmacy owner, a bhel puri seller and taxi stand worker in Srinagar. Of the five victims, four belonged to minority communities of Jammu and Kashmir. One of the victims who was killed on Thursday was a woman.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said that a befitting reply will be given to the terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh said that it is an attempt to defame Kashmiri Muslims, “These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear, communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target local ethos, values and defame local Kashmiri muslims. This is being done on instructions from agencies in Pakistan,” Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

