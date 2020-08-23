e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter wants her mother’s name changed in passport

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter wants her mother’s name changed in passport

Mehbooba is under detention at her official residence here that has been declared a subsidiary jail.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti.
Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The younger daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has sought to change her mother’s name in her passport to Mehbooba Syed.

A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed.

“I, Irtiqa Javed, daughter of Javed Iqbal Shah Resident of Fairview House Gupkar Road, Srinagar, Kashmir 190001 want to change the name of my mother in my passport from Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed.

“If anybody has any objection regarding the same may please contact the concerned authorities within the period of seven days after that no objections will be entertained,” the notice read.

Mehbooba Mufti and her husband are not living together.

The couple have two daughters -- Iltija and Irtiqa. While the elder daughter has followed in the footsteps of her mother and taken on the Mufti surname, the younger one appears to be closer to her father.

Mehbooba is under detention at her official residence here that has been declared a subsidiary jail.

She was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

tags
top news
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Sachin wouldn’t have become Sachin if he had batted at No.6: Ganguly
Sachin wouldn’t have become Sachin if he had batted at No.6: Ganguly
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In