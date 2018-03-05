Mehbooba Mufti says ‘deeply distressed’ by death of civilians in Shopian, NC demands probe

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said she is deeply distressed by the killing of civilians in “crossfire” in Shopian district.

Six people, including two militants, were killed in a firing incident Sunday night in south Kashmir’s Shopian district after the ultras fired upon a joint check-point of the security forces.

“Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families,” Mufti said in a tweet.

After the incident, schools and educational institutes, which were to open today after two-month-long winter break, were closed as a precautionary measure in the Valley.

Opposition National Conference demanded a probe into the incident and said the killings cannot be justified by labelling the deceased as overground workers of militant groups (OGWs).

“We are deeply shocked and grieved at the continued and unabated bloodshed in Kashmir. The Shopian killings cannot be justified with an arbitrary, unproven pronouncement of the youth being OGWs,” a spokesperson of the National Conference said.

He said the circumstances leading to killings in last night’s shootout in Shopian should be probed and the report be made public.

“The circumstances and details should be probed and made public by the state government,” he added.