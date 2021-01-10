Mehbooba Mufti seeks L-G’s intervention in Waheed Parra re-arrest case

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has sought J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention after the Youth PDP president was rearrested after his release, in the winter capital of Jammu.

Waheed Parra was granted bail by the special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court on Saturday, however, CIK, a counter-intelligence wing of J&K police, rearrested him.

Special judge Sunit Gupta released Parra on a surety of ₹1 lakh. Parra was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen, on November 25 last year, a few days after filing his nomination as a People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) polls from Pulwama district.

"Despite NIA Court granting bail to @parawahid after thorough court proceedings, he has now been detained by CIK in Jammu. Under what law & for what crime has he been arrested? This is brazen contempt of court. Request @manojsinha," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

Officials in the know of the developments said that Parra was rearrested since a powerful group of officials and politicians are opposed to his release and believe he may be popular among the youth in Kashmir.

When in jail, Waheed won the DDC elections from Pulwama by defeating a BJP candidate.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had recently started gathering details about the properties owned by the PDP youth president in Srinagar on the instructions of the NIA.

The office of deputy commissioner of Srinagar had issued a communication to officials seeking details about the properties owned by Parra in the district.

Parra was arrested by the NIA for allegedly seeking the terrorist group, Hizbul Mujahideen’s support for Mehbooba during the Parliamentary elections.