Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest; questions ‘normalcy’ in J&K
india news

Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest; questions ‘normalcy’ in J&K

Mehbooba Mufti says here house arrest exposes the fake claims of normalcy” in the valley by the central government
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Mehbooba Mufti house arrest (ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she has been put under house arrest adding that the move “exposes the fake claims of normalcy” in the valley by the central government.

“GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mufti said in her tweet while posting locked gates of her Gupkar home Fairview on the Twitter.

Police spokesperson refused to respond to Mehbooba’s allegations.

Mufti had, on Monday, lashed out at the government for not allowing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani family to conduct his last rites.

“Its right of the family members to conduct last rites of a person. Here the government didn’t allow family members to conduct last rites, instead the family members of Geelani were beaten especially women and also cases slapped against them. India is a very big country and this is against its culture. This country is respected across world for its democracy and in democracy everybody has right to put their perspective,” she tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, however, had said that Geelani’s sons agreed to bury their father at night, and only changed their mind later. The 91-year-old separatist leader died on Wednesday and was buried at a graveyard in Hyderpora. His family members alleged that police “snatched” his body, forcibly buried it, and thrashed them.

Meanwhile, mobile internet was restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts on Tuesday evening, six days after Geelani’s death. With this development the internet -mobile as well as broadband- stands restored across the Valley.

Authorities had imposed a clampdown across Kashmir after Geelani’s death on the evening of September 1..

Earlier on Tuesday, top police brass informed about the restoration and also regretted for the loss in education.

“Mobile internet will be open in Srinagar & Budgam today by 7pm. Regret inconvenience caused to students in studies, “ IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

The clampdown on internet had affected the online classes of students across the valley.

“The internet was suspended when we were in full flow completing the syllabus. Final exams of students are just a month and a half away. The restoration of internet has come as a great relief, “ said Tahira Akhtar, a teacher.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP outbreak: Kin of Mathura village victims mourn loss

Pegasus row: Centre hints at filing second affidavit in SC

Elgar accused Rona Wilson gets bail to join deceased father’s mass

Magistrates can’t push UAPA charge sheet deadline: SC
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP