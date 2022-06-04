Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jignesh Mevani gets bail in 2017 'Azaadi Kooch' case, can't leave Gujarat

The court last month ordered 3 months of imprisonment for Jignesh Mevani and others accused in a 2017 case of organising a rally without police permission.
The Mehsana court ordered Jignesh Mevani and others accused to surrender their passports in the custody of the court. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 09:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AHMEDABAD: A sessions court in Mehsana on Friday granted bail to Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and 10 others accused in a 2017 case of organising a rally without police permission but barred them from leaving Gujarat without the court’s permission.

A magisterial court on May 5 ordered 3 months of imprisonment for Mevani and other accused in the case. To avoid imprisonment, the order of the lower court had to be challenged within one month’s time from the judgement date.

As the accused approached the session court for bail, the judge granted bail but with the condition that Mevani and other accused cannot leave Gujarat and need to surrender their passports in the custody of the court.

The other accused in this case include NCP leader Reshma Patel and coordinator of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, Subodh Parmar.

The rally ‘Azaadi Kooch’ was carried out from Mehsana to Dhanera in Banaskantha district on July 12, 2017 to mark one year of the public flogging of some Dalits in Una by alleged ‘cow protectors’ over the skinning of a dead cow.

According to Mevani, the rally was aimed at demanding intervention from the Gujarat government to reclaim rights for the land allotted to the Dalits that was illegally occupied by goons and anti-social elements.

“I respect the decision given by the court but it is clear that the government is leaving no stone unturned to trouble me. I am a leader welcomed by people across the country. Recently, I was in Kerala to campaign for a by-poll. The BJP fears my rise across India and that is why they are trying their best to harass me by whatever means they can. But I am happy and proud that due to our Azadi Kooch yatra, land encroached of the past 50 years was freed from anti-social elements,” said Mevani.

The court last month held the accused guilty of being part of an unlawful assembly, under section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). All the 10 convicts were sentenced to three months’ imprisonment and a fine of 1,000 each.

