Melania Trump attends ‘happiness class’, gets hugs and Madhubani paintings during school visit

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:09 IST

US First Lady Melania Trump was back to school on Tuesday as she attended a ‘’Happiness Class’’ at a government school in south Delhi and interacted with children.

She was welcomed by excited students dressed in traditional attire as she arrived at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh, which was decked up with floral garlands with a massive security ring thrown around.

Melania Trump interacted with the students and teachers for around 30 minutes as her husband US President Donald Trump held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House near India Gate.

Wearing a white dress with yellow and red flowers with a red tilak on her forehead, she also attended a cultural programme at the school with children dancing to Bollywood music.

Melania Trump took a tour of the school, went to a reading room as well as an activity room for kindergarten students. She also saw a yoga session and interacted with students. She visited classrooms decorated with paintings and boards to welcome her.

One of them read “Welcome First Lady Melania Trump into the treasure of books” and another said, “We welcome First Lady Melania Trump to our Happy World”.

The gates too were decorated with various paintings and a “Welcome to Happiness Class” inscribed over them.

On being prodded by a teacher, the students said namaste to which Melania Trump replied with folded hands. In another class, excited children interacted and shook hands with the US First Lady.

“This is my first visit to India and I cannot express how delightful it is. People here are so welcoming and so kind. I learned that ‘Sarvodaya’ means ‘prosperity for all,” she said while addressing students and teachers.

“As I walked around, I was able to see how the concept exists amid the curriculum in the leadership of the teachers as well as the spirit of enthusiasm of the students,” she said.

Melania Trump attended a ‘Happiness Class’, started by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2018, at the school through which students are taught meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing their anxiety and stress levels.

“It is very inspiring to me that the students here begin each day by participating in mindfulness, from mindful breading, telling stories to friends, listening to another classmate, or simply connecting with nature. I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day,” she said.

Melania Trump said in her speech that in the US she works with several children to promote similar ideas of well-being through her ‘BE BEST’ initiative.

It teaches about the dangers of drug abuse, the importance of online safety and the overall well-being of children.

Before leaving, Melania was also gifted Madhubani paintings made by the school children. She was also seen hugging the small children who were dressed in colourful clothes.

She is currently on a two-day state visit with her husband in India. Earlier today, she took part in the ceremonial welcome of the US President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat.

(With agency inputs)