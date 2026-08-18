Member details, Aadhaar link likely: Delhi govt mulls creation of panel for family ID cards

The legal framework for creating, managing, and maintaining a centralised database containing information about families for the Delhi government’s planned single family identification card will be provided under a proposed legislation — the Delhi Parivar Pehchan’ Act, 2026, officials aware of the development said on Monday. The government is also examining the technological architecture required for data collection, authentication, verification, updating and controlled information-sharing between departments.

A key component under consideration is the mechanism for recording changes in family circumstances, including births, deaths, marriages, and changes of address or residential status. (ANI)

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The proposed law may include provisions governing data security, privacy and access, including safeguards on which departments and officials can view or use the information, officials said. The framework could also provide citizens with mechanisms to view and correct their details and establish accountability for unauthorised access or misuse of family data. However, officials stressed that the proposal remains at the examination stage and that the final structure of the legislation and authority, as well as the contours of the family ID card have not yet been decided.

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{{^usCountry}} For facilitation and monitoring, the government is also considering the creation of a Delhi Parivar Pehchan Authority, headed by a chairperson and supported by a chief executive officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank. The authority is likely to be headed by the chief minister and will comprise officials from revenue, finance, and information technology departments, the officials further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For facilitation and monitoring, the government is also considering the creation of a Delhi Parivar Pehchan Authority, headed by a chairperson and supported by a chief executive officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank. The authority is likely to be headed by the chief minister and will comprise officials from revenue, finance, and information technology departments, the officials further said. {{/usCountry}}

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A key component under consideration is the mechanism for recording changes in family circumstances, including births, deaths, marriages, and changes of address or residential status. The proposed authority could be responsible for ensuring that such information is verified and periodically updated. The creation of an executive committee to assist the authority in framing operational procedures, overseeing implementation, and coordinating with various government departments is also on the cards.

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The committee would likely comprise government officials and experts. HT had earlier reported that the government is planning a single family ID card that would streamline access to government schemes and public services. “The card is envisaged as a single point system for accessing all government services ranging from Ayushman Bharat Yojana to Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana,” said one of the officials.

The government has been studying Haryana’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) as the model and Delhi officials have visited Haryana to study the administrative, legal and technological mechanisms used to operate the database, officials said on Monday. The database will contain all details of family members, residence, and other relevant details. The proposed family card, if launched, is likely to be Aadhaar linked and issued in the name of the eldest woman member of the family, an official had said at the time.

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The card will also be linked to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) database and will allow the government to keep track of new births and deaths in the families who avail the facility. Giving further details, officials said the card will be available to all families in the Capital, regardless of income levels, and, for now, is not expected to be mandatory.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, officials said, the family database could be used to improve the identification of beneficiaries and enable more targeted delivery of welfare schemes, subsidies and public services. It could also help identify families eligible for multiple schemes but currently left out because of gaps or inconsistencies in existing databases.

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Reacting to the development, Sunil Kumar Aledia, a social activist working for the urban homeless, said, “While the focus is on Digital India, there is also a need for people to be digitally literate. The government should also take into account those people who are homeless, who stay in shelter homes and do not have mobile-linked Aadhaar cards or even proper documents.”