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Memorial dedicated to 25 CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush 9 years ago comes up in Sukma

Memorial dedicated to 25 CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush 9 years ago comes up in Sukma

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Sukma, The Central Reserve Police Force on Friday inaugurated a memorial built in honour of its 25 personnel killed in a 2017 Maoist ambush in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and asserted that their ultimate sacrifice helped free the state from the Naxal menace.

Memorial dedicated to 25 CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush 9 years ago comes up in Sukma

CRPF Deputy Inspector General Anand Rajpurohit dedicated the memorial at the headquarters of the central force's 74th battalion at Dornapal in the district.

In one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in the history of insurgency, 25 personnel, belonging to the CRPF's 74th battalion, were killed on April 24, 2017, when Maoists ambushed them in Burkapal under Chintagufa police station limits while they were providing security for road construction work.

DIG Rajpurohit said sacrifices of the fallen jawans symbolise their unwavering commitment to the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

"On April 24, we remember our brave colleagues who laid down their lives while ensuring security for development works. Their courage and dedication continue to inspire future generations," he declared.

Commandant of the CRPF's 74th battalion Himanshu Pandey, officials and personnel of the 159th, 223rd and 226th battalions of the force were present at the dedication ceremony.

Notably, a similar memorial dedicated to 76 security personnel killed in a 2010 Maoist ambush in the Tadmetla area of Sukma district was inaugurated on April 6 this year.

Chhattisgarh, particularly the Bastar region, which grappled with Left-Wing Extremism for over four decades, was declared free of armed Maoists on March 31, coinciding with the Centre's deadline to eliminate the menace from the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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