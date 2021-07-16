MEMU train services resume between Hosur and Bengaluru as Covid curbs ease

Hosur: The Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train services between Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu’s industrial city Hosur commenced from Thursday. The train services were suspended after the second wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic started raging in both the states. Tamil Nadu announced a statewide lockdown from May 10, while Karnataka also announced similar curbs as cases started peaking during that time.

With the situation improving, both the states are in the process of easing restrictions and resuming MEMU services are part of the unlocking measures. Post-lockdown, the MEMU train departed from Krantivira Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru city junction at 9.25 am on Thursday and reached Hosur at 11 am. The 16-coach MEMU can transport as many as 1,500 passengers at a time and charges ₹20 to commute between Bengaluru and Hosur. The South Western Railway also announced resumption of Bangarpet-Marikuppam MEMU trains from Thursday, Tamil daily Dinamani reported.

Hosur Railway Manager Kumaran said the MEMU services were suspended for the last two months due to the COVID19 pandemic. The services resumed since the pandemic situation improved in both states.

Situated 40km away from Bengaluru on National Highway 48, Hosur is a key industrial city in Tamil Nadu and is fast turning into a satellite city of Bengaluru as the city expands. Hosur is also the home to major industries like TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan, Caterpillar, and many other industries. Hundreds of people commute between these two cities on a daily basis.