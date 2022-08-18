Men and women are equal in every aspect...change your mindset: Mohan Bhagwat

Barring biological differences, men and women are equal in every respect and have equal potential and capabilities, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said during an event in Nagpur.

Speaking at a book release function sponsored by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, a women’s wing of the Sangh Parivar, in Nagpur on Wednesday night, Bhagwat said women are regarded as ‘jagat janani’ (mother of the universe), but at home they are treated as “slaves”. Empowerment of women should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in the society, he said.

He said “men don’t need to attempt to uplift women because they are more capable than men, and that’s why they don’t need any guidance. It is beyond the reach of men to guide them. So, let them choose their path”.

“We kept them confined for so long. Now let them be enlightened and empowered,” Bhagwat said, urging men to change their parochial attitude towards women.

Releasing the book ‘Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Charitra Kosh First Volume – Ancient India’, the RSS chief said that in India, there is no debate about whether men are superior or women. Both of them are like the two wheels of a chariot.

Bhagwat underlined the importance of women’s role in realising the vision of India to once again become a ‘vishwa guru’ (world leader). “If we want to build a ‘vishwa guru Bharat’, then equal participation of women is required,” he said.

“Everybody has a different situation and background as well as different problems and solutions for these problems,” he said.

“On one hand, we consider women equal to men, but on the other hand we treat them as slaves. Give her an equal place in society by giving up this mentality,” he said.

Bhagwat also pointed out that attitudes towards women are also changing in the society. “Changes are taking place over time. But there is a need to increase the pace. There has been a frequent dispute over 30 per cent reservation for women in local self-government bodies, but gradually everything is happening in the favour of women,” he added.

He further said that those who criticise values, marriage, freedom of women and family are today researching the Indian family system. “What we have been saying for thousands of years (about virtues of the Indian family system), they are talking about now,” the RSS leader said, adding that it is the time to ponder whether or not women are being given their rightful place at home.

