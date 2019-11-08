Men brutally tortured in MP’s Jabalpur, video goes viral

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:37 IST

Police in Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur detained two people on Thursday after a few video clips showing two men being tortured by a group went viral on social media on Wednesday night, officials said.

In the video clips, five to six men, with one of them brandishing a revolver, are seen mercilessly beating Akash Patel and his friend Tilak Raikwar with sticks, belts, kicks and fists. Patel and Raikwar are seen crying in the clips.

Police, however, didn’t disclose the names of those detained after the incident on November 4 in Jabalpur town, 370km southeast of state capital Bhopal.

A first information report or FIR was lodged against four people and police added more sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the abduction of the beaten men after the video went viral.

Patel, a resident of Suhagi locality, complained to the police that he was on his way to take a college examination with Raikwar when Rajendra Mehra and his friends abducted them.

He said Mehra and his friends took them to a secluded place in Adhartal area where they were thrashed and threatened of dire consequences.

“An old rivalry between the two groups over the issue of their domination in the area was the reason behind the attack,” Jabalpur’s superintendent of police, Amit Singh, said.

“The accused, five to six in number, have been booked under sections 341, 327, 294, 323, 365, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have launched a manhunt against the accused and two of them have been detained,” Singh added.

He also said that a medical examination of the victims has been conducted.