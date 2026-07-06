Mercedes car hits scooter travelling on ‘wrong side’ in Gurugram, 1 killed

Gurugram: A 32-year-old scooter rider, who was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the Sohna elevated road, was killed after his two-wheeler collided head-on with a Mercedes near Vatika Chowk Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police said the Mercedes, carrying a couple and two children, was travelling towards Rajiv Chowk from Sohna. (HT Photo)

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The deceased was identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Jharsa, Sector 32, police said.

According to investigators, Kumar was riding his Honda Activa towards Sohna from Subhash Chowk in the wrong direction when it collided head-on with a white Mercedes-Benz E-Class registered in Faridabad on the elevated section of Sohna Road above Vatika Chowk between 11.45pm on Saturday and 12.10am on Sunday.

Police said the Mercedes, carrying a couple and two children, was travelling towards Rajiv Chowk from Sohna. The occupants of the car escaped unhurt. The impact extensively damaged the car’s front and completely crumpled the scooter, officers added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Mercedes driver alerted the police control room immediately after the crash and submitted dashcam footage of the incident. “The driver had submitted the dashcam footage to the police. Prima facie, it seems that Kumar was travelling in the wrong direction, which resulted in the accident,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Turan said commuters stopped a passing ambulance and rushed Kumar to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “He had sustained severe head injuries as he was flung in the air and landed on the car’s windscreen,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said commuters stopped a passing ambulance and rushed Kumar to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “He had sustained severe head injuries as he was flung in the air and landed on the car’s windscreen,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Kumar’s uncle Hari Singh alleged that the family was informed about the accident nearly five hours later. “We rushed to civil hospital to find him dead. Police were initially not ready to register even an FIR in the case while trying to save the Mercedes driver and blaming everything on my nephew,” he told HT. On the complaint of the victim’s cousin, police registered an FIR against the Mercedes driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Badshahpur police station. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy, and further investigation is underway.