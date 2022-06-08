Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mercury breaches 46 degrees in Rajasthan: Here's list of hottest Indian cities
india news

Mercury breaches 46 degrees in Rajasthan: Here's list of hottest Indian cities

The heatwave spell is expected to continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday, the weather office has said.
Representational image
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

While north and central India continue to reel under an intense heat wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday released a list of cities which recorded the maximum temperature in the country. Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Maharashtra's Bramhapuri have topped the list at 46.2 degrees Celsius followed by Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh with 45.7 degrees.

In Delhi, Safdarjung - the base station for the national capital - reported a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The mercury in Delhi's Ridge area soared to 45.2 degrees.

The heatwave spell is expected to continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday, the weather office has said. It has also predicted that the monsoon rains – much-awaited owing to the searing heat – are expected to pick up over central India and the northern plains of the country by June 15.

List of hottest places in India (as of June 8):

Rajasthan

Ganganagar: 46.2

Phalodi: 44.6

Pilani: 44.2

Alwar: 44.1

RELATED STORIES

Haryana and Delhi

Hissar: 44.6

Narnaul: 44.0

Bhiwani: 44.3

Rohtak: 44.0

Ridge Delhi: 45.2

Safdarjung Delhi: 44.0

Palam: 44.5

Ayanagar: 44.6

Punjab

Amritsar: 44.0

Ludhiana: 44.0

Patiala: 44.5

Madhya Pradesh

Nowgong: 44.2

Khajuraho: 44.0

Satna: 44.3

Damoh: 44.5

Gwalior: 44.8

Rajgarh: 44.0

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: 45.2

Fatehgarh: 45.7

Banda: 45.2

Varanasi: 44.4

Prayagraj: 45.2

Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon: 44.3

Raipur: 44.6

Durg: 45.6

Jharkhand

Daltonganj: 45.2

Vidarbha

Wardha: 45.0

Nagpur: 44.4

Gondia: 45.6

Bramhapuri: 46.2

Amraoti: 44.0

Chandrapur: 45.2

Odisha

Jharsuguda: 44.2

Sambalpur: 44.1

Bolangir: 44.2

Titlagarh: 45.2

Bhawanipatna: 44.6

Andhra Pradesh

Vijaywada: 44.5

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
heatwave imd
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP