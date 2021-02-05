Home / India News / Mercury rises in Kashmir after fresh snowfall
india news

Mercury rises in Kashmir after fresh snowfall

The fresh snowfall in Kashmir on Thursday has led to an improvement in the weather conditions; the ski resort town of Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as it recorded a minimum temperature of -6.7 °C
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:53 AM IST
People enjoy on a snow laden hilltop after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (File photo)

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius (°C) after days of biting cold when the mercury plunged to a low of -8°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The fresh snowfall in Kashmir on Thursday has led to an improvement in the weather conditions.

The ski resort town of Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as it recorded a minimum temperature of -6.7 °C followed by Pahalgam at 6.2°C.

The 40-day period of harsh cold known as Chillai Kalan ended in Kashmir on January 31.

