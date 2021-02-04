Covid-19 vaccination of cops, frontline workers begins in Kashmir
The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Kashmir Valley on Thursday with the inoculation of several top police officers.
Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, was the first cop in the Valley to receive the vaccine shot. He was administered the vaccine shot at police control room in Srinagar.
The IGP termed the vaccines as "safe" and requested the police personnel and others to get themselves vaccinated without any "doubt".
"Police, Army, paramilitary, other security agencies and officials of Municipalities and revenue department will be vaccinated in the second phase," he added.
Dr Haroon, state immunisation officer of Jammu and Kashmir said that the vaccination of IGP Kashmir and other officials will send a positive message to the people.
"It is a great step that IGP Vijay Kumar and other officials are getting the jabs. It will send a positive message to the people," he said.
Haroon mentioned around 30,000 healthcare workers were administered vaccine shots against Covid- 19 across the Valley. "They all are doing fine. Vaccines are safe," he added.
According to Union Health Ministry, there are 669 active Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir while the number of recovered cases stands at 1,22,049. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the Union Territory reached 1,941.
India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 45,93,427 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country till now.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
The BJP leader termed the Republic Day violence at Red Fort as a blot on Indian history, alleging it was sponsored and pre-planned on the lines of the vandalism that had happened last month in Capitol Hill.
Frontline workers like security forces, revenue and municipal workers will be inoculated in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that began on Thursday.
The India Meteorological Department this afternoon issued a weather warning for Friday and advised government authorities to make necessary arrangements for road clearances.
Delhi Police register FIR against unknown persons for sharing toolkit in social media aiming to spread 'disaffection against govt of India'
Pradeep Panigrahy had challenged the legal validity of the Lokayukta order and alleged that it had acted in excess of jurisdiction and authority and purely on extraneous considerations
