Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Message of pure democracy’: Kerala girl's guava sapling to find place in PM Modi's house
india news

‘Message of pure democracy’: Kerala girl's guava sapling to find place in PM Modi's house

Suresh Gopi shared the photo of PM Modi accepting the gift on his Twitter and Facebook handles on Thursday with a brief note.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Jayalakshmi handed over the sapling to gift to PM Modi during Gopi's visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram earlier this week.(Suresh Gopi/Twitter)

A guava sapling, nurtured by a girl in a Kerala village, will now find a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence. Actor-turned-politician, Suresh Gopi has handed over the sapling, gifted by Jayalakshmi to PM Modi, during his recent meeting with him in New Delhi. Gopi shared the photo of PM Modi accepting the gift on his Twitter and Facebook handles on Thursday with a brief note. "Nurtured by a thoughtful young girl in a courtyard of Kulanada, a village in Pathanamthitta, all set to bloom in the residence of the Indian Prime Minister," Gopi tweeted.

Jayalakshmi handed over the sapling to gift to PM Modi during Gopi's visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram earlier this week. "The PM accepted it wholeheartedly and assured to have it planted in his official residence," the Bharatiya Janata Party MP said in his Facebook post.

RELATED STORIES

Jayalakshmi, a Class 10 student, dreams to propagate the message of organic farming across the nation. A resident of the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, Jayalakshmi has bagged the state government's 'Karshaka Thilakam' award for the best student (female) for developing and maintaining an organic farm in her home courtyard.

“… This is a great message... the message of pure democracy," Gopia also said.

An elated Jayalakshmi later said she never ever expected that her gift would reach PM Modi, according to news agency PTI. She said she was happy to know about it from Gopi’s social media posts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi kerala
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India signs project agreement with US for air-launched aerial vehicles

JD(U) MLA seen in underwear on train. Clarifies his sartorial choice

'Political vendetta for former PM': Cong MP from Assam on renaming of park

News updates from HT: Clampdown following Geelani's death continues in Kashmir
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP