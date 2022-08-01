'Message of ‘Raja’ is clear…': Rahul slams PM Modi over Sanjay Raut's arrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi, in a veiled reference to Prime Minister Modi as Raja (King), said, “The message of the King is clear- “whoever speaks against me will suffer”. Efforts are on to break the morale of political opponents and silence the truth by using central government agencies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded in ED custody for 3 days by Mumbai judge

In another veiled attack on Modi, where Gandhi referred to him as a ‘tyrant’, the Congress Wayanad MP said, “In the end, the truth will win and ego will lose.”

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several other Congress leaders condemned Raut's arrest and alleged that the Modi government is trying to suppress the Opposition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament on Monday witnessed repeated adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over Raut's arrest, as opposition leaders protested inside and outside the premises.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been sent to the ED's custody till Thursday (August 4) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Also Read| Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family hours after close aide's arrest

Raut was arrested late Sunday after hours-long raids by the central agency. The ED also said that about ₹11 lakh cash was found at Raut’s house.

Workers of the Shiv Sena staged protests against ED's action on Sanjay Raut. On the other hand, party president Uddhav Thackeray said he was proud of Raut as he did not succumb to any pressure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am proud of Sanjay Raut. What crime has he committed? He is a journalist, a Shiv Sainik, is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of,” Thackeray told reporters on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON