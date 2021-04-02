Met department predicts heatwave over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana for 3 days

Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience heatwave conditions in several parts in the next three days with day temperatures being two to three degrees Celsius above normal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

According to K Nagarathna, director of IMD, Hyderabad, a dry weather is expected in most parts of the state till due to the presence of northerly winds over Telangana. Intense heat wave conditions are expected in northern, north-eastern and eastern parts of the state.

“In the first two days, the temperatures would remain two to three degrees above normal in southern Telangana and three to four degrees above normal in the northern part,” Nagarathna said.

The maximum temperature in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday stood at 42.4 degrees Celsius at Bhadrachalam while Suryapet and Nalgona registered 42 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the state like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Peddapalli and Karimnagar recorded average temperatures between 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 40.2 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are likely to rise to 43 degrees Celsius in April and may touch 45 degrees Celsius in May, the weather body predicted.

According to IMD officials, the next one week could see maximum temperatures hovering around 40 to 41 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could further rise to around 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, severe heatwave conditions were witnessed in Bapatla in Guntur district and Tungi in East Godavari district in the last 24 hours. Similar conditions were also reported from Ongole, Nellore and Vijayawada.

Maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded at Vijayawada in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, too, the temperature touched 42.8 degrees Celsius followed by 42.2 degrees Celsius in Tirupati and Nellore. Several other parts of the state like Kurnool, Guntu, Anantapur and Ongole also recorded temperatures ranging from 40 degrees to 41 degrees Celsius.