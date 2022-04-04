Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Meteor shower or space debris? Experts weigh in as blazing streaks light up
india news

Meteor shower or space debris? Experts weigh in as blazing streaks light up

On Saturday, a mysterious blaze of light caught the attention of stargazers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
Possible meteor shower or rocket re-entry seen over skies of Maharashtra. (ANI)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/nagpur

A mysterious blaze of light cutting through the night sky on Saturday caught the attention of hundreds of stargazers in Maharashtra, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, leading to panic and intrigue.

Minutes after the sightings, two metallic objects – a large ring, and a spherical object – were found in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, officials said on Sunday.

 

While initially, those who sighted the celestial event described it as a “meteor shower,” experts said it was more likely the part of a Chinese rocket launched in February 2021 and that was re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

RELATED STORIES

“I believe this is the re-entry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 – it was expected to re-enter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match,” said Jonathan McDowell, astronomer, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

An Isro scientist, who asked not to be named, said they believe it was most likely the Chinese CZ-3B as the timing and placement appeared to match predictions made by United States Space Command. “The timings and placement make more sense that the object visible over India was the Chang Zheng 3B,” the official said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP