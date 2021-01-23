#MeToo: Ramani's allegations of sexual misconduct false, Akbar reiterates before Delhi court
Former union minister M J Akbar on Saturday reiterated before a Delhi court that the allegations of sexual misconduct made by journalist Priya Ramani against him were "fabricated and false".
Akbar made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar through senior advocate Geeta Luthra during the final hearing in a criminal complaint filed by him against Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.
Ramani had made the allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in 2018 during the #MeToo movement.
Luthra said that Ramani “removing the tweet when the matter was sub-judice was (in) bad faith“.
“You (Ramani) can't make allegations on social media without any care and caution or responsibility after 20-30 years,” she said.
She added that after first saying that “Akbar didn't do anything, you call him media's biggest predator”.
Luthra argued that Ramani had raised contradictory defence.
“You didn't feel the requirement of evidence of landline record, hotel, petrol receipt, CCTV. It (Ramani's claim of Akbar's sexual misconduct in a hotel) is complete hearsay, fabricated and false,” Luthra said
She said that Nilofer, Ramani's friend and a key witness in the case, was not an eyewitness.
The court will further hear the matter on January 27.
Akbar had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018. He resigned as union minister on October 17, 2018.
Akbar had earlier told the court that Ramani had defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as "media's biggest predator" that harmed his reputation.
He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment he faced from the women who came forward during the #MeToo campaign.
Over 20 women came up with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by Akbar while they were working as journalists under him.
He termed the allegations “false, fabricated and deeply distressing” and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central government confirms bird flu infections in poultry birds in 9 states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You can't teach dignity': Derek O'Brien tweets after Mamata objected to slogans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala prepares action plan for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara flight bird hit before landing in Patna, all passengers safe
- The aircraft, which developed a technical fault, was delayed by over six hours on its return. All 151 outgoing passengers to Bengaluru were stranded at the airport because of the delay.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akbar reiterates Ramani's allegations of sexual misconduct false
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK strain of Covid-19 infects 150 people in India: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Won't speak at this platform': Mamata feels 'insulted' at Centre's Netaji event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD predicts cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP from January 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
42 pc girls allowed access to mobile phone for less than an hour a day: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Bihar Congress in charge has his task cut out for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wild elephant found dead in Kerala’s Kallar, calf’s plight moves forest staff
- Rubber tappers of the estate first noticed the carcass of the wild elephant and trumpeting baby in the morning and alerted forest officials. They were not allowed to come near the carcass by the angry baby elephant. And it took nearly five hours for officials to remove it from the site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbados PM writes to PM Modi seeking 2 lakh doses of Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask mandate, immunity, climate helped India lower Covid-19 cases: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata
- PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox