MH-60R Seahawk delivered to India, 2 more on the way: All about ace chopper central to US defence ties

In a big boost to the India-US defence partnership, another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter has been delivered to the Indian Navy. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called it an "excellent news" for the India-US partnership, saying the advanced platform would strengthen maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

This US Navy handout photo released by US Central Command Public Affairs shows an MH-60R Sea Hawk taking off of the flight deck on May 19, 2026. (AFP)

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The MH-60R Seahawk was delivered to the Indian Navy in Kochi last week, with two more helicopters expected to arrive this week, the US embassy in India said on Friday.

Sharing the announcement on X, Gor wrote, "Excellent news for our growing U.S.-India defense partnership! Great to see this advanced capability strengthening maritime security and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The US Embassy in India said another MH-60R Seahawk, developed by Lockheed Martin, had been delivered to the Indian Navy at Kochi last week.

“Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the U.S.-India defense partnership growing stronger.”

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India signed a deal with the United States to procure 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme in 2020 as part of efforts to modernise the Indian Navy's helicopter fleet, according to news agency ANI.

The Indian Navy formally inducted the multi-role helicopters in March 2024 at INS Garuda in Kochi.

In December 2025, India also signed a sustainment package for the fleet, a move aimed at ensuring long-term maintenance, higher operational availability and improved logistics support.

The Ministry of Defence approved the sustainment contract, valued at approximately ₹7,995 crore (around USD 946 million), to support the fleet manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

The agreement is expected to improve operational readiness, enhance interoperability with US forces and strengthen maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

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In December 2025, following the commissioning of the second squadron operating the helicopters, then Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said the MH-60R had been deployed during Operation Sindoor and had “did what they were supposed to do.”

Describing the platform as "very potent" and "well-proven", the Navy chief had added, “MH-60R is a very potent platform, well-proven. We are very happy that we signed the contract for the induction of 24 MH-60R.”

“The MH-60R helicopter has already proven its prowess across multiple missions during Operation Sindoor,” the government said in a release last year.

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Why is MH-60R Seahawk important?

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The MH-60R Seahawk is a multi-role maritime helicopter designed to carry out a wide range of naval operations.

It can undertake anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, maritime surveillance, search-and-rescue missions, medical evacuation and operations from warships, including aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates, the report added.

Its induction has significantly enhanced the Indian Navy's ability to detect submarines, monitor strategic sea lanes, protect carrier strike groups and respond rapidly to maritime threats across the Indian Ocean Region.

The helicopter is equipped with advanced mission systems, including dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar and Mk-54 lightweight torpedoes for anti-submarine warfare.

For anti-surface missions, it can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes and machine guns, supported by sophisticated radar and electro-optical targeting systems.

Often referred to as the "Romeo", the MH-60R is operated by the US Navy and several partner nations around the world. Besides combat operations, it is also used for surveillance, humanitarian assistance, search-and-rescue and medical evacuation missions, making it one of the most versatile naval helicopters in service today.