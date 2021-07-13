MHA asks CBI to investigate death of 2 Nagaland residents in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the mysterious deaths of two Nagaland residents, Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma, in Gurugram last month, a statement by the ministry said on Tuesday.

Rosy Sangma died at a private hospital in Gurugram on June 24 after a medical condition. “On the next day, June 25 the Delhi Police (which has a special police unit for the north-east region) received information regarding the death of Shri Samuel Sangma in New Delhi,” the statement said. Rosy Sangma

“The family of the deceased has alleged that Ms. Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. They also attributed some alleged foul play in the death of Shri Samuel Sangma by the hospital personnel,” the home ministry statement said.

Before his death, Samuel made videos in the hospital accusing the doctors of feeding her ice-cream while she was in the intensive care unit, and insisted that their negligence led to her aunt’s death.

The local police, however, treated his death as a suicide. But his family alleged that Samuel’s body had marks on his body, possibly due to assault.

His family also stressed that he had no reason to give up his life and it was only on his insistence that his aunt - he referred to her as elder sister in the video clips - was taken to hospital on June 22 on account of severe pains.

Officials cited above said a formal notification for a CBI probe will be issued in a few days.

Several prominent leaders from the north-east including Lok Sabha member Agatha Sangma, former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma and Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik have written to Union home minister Amit Shah to seek a thorough probe into their deaths over the last few days. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma too has expressed concern over their deaths and assured the family that the mystery behind their deaths will be unraveled.

Meghalaya-based body – Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) also appealed to Union minister Kiren Rijiju for a fresh autopsy on the body of Samuel Sangma.

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of several student unions of the region, has expressed deep anguish over the incident. It has demanded a thorough investigation on both the deaths.

AHAM described Samuel Sangma’s death as “highly suspicious in nature”.

“One does not need to be a medical doctor or forensic expert and just one glance into the victim’s body speaks volumes. There were injury marks all over the body, with broken teeth and swollen lips,” AHAM said, echoing concerns that the police hadn’t done a “genuine investigation” into his death.