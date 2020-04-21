e-paper
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state

The letter complains that the teams at Kolkata and Jalpaiguri have been restrained from taking any visits, interacting with professionals and assessing ground-level situation in the state

Apr 21, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It urged the government to allow Central teams to work freely.
         

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday shot off a letter to the Bengal government directing it to allow the two interministerial central teams sent to review implementation of lockdown measures in select districts be allowed to carry out their duties.

The teams comprise public health specialists and officers of disaster management authority, the letter adds, whose expertise can be leveraged by the state for managing the Coivid 19 pandemic.

The letter further complains that the teams at Kolkata and Jalpaiguri have not been provided with requisite cooperation by state and local authorities. They have been restrained from taking any visits, interacting with professionals and assessing ground-level situation in the state, the letter alleges.

“This amounts to obstructing the implementation of the orders issued by the central government under the Disaster Management Act and the directions of the Supreme Court,” the letter says.

“You are therefore directed to comply with the order and make necessary arrangements to the teams to carry out such responsibilities that been entrusted on them,” it said.

