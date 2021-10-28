MHA extends national Covid-19 guidelines till November 30

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended all existing coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related guidelines in the country by a month, till November 30. “In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that the order of the MHA, dated 28th September, 2021, to ensure compliance with the prompt and effective containment measures for Covid-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), dated 21st September, 2021, will remain in force up to the 30th November, 2021,” the MHA order, signed by home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, read.

On September 28, the guidelines were extended up to October 31. Before that, on August 28, these were extended till September 30.

The latest extension order by the home ministry, which is responsible for the overall management of the pandemic in the country, comes at a time when the festive season is underway across the nation. With the devastating second wave, which was at its peak in April and May, now over, experts, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have repeatedly urged citizens not to get complacent during this period, warning that doing so could lead to a potential third wave.

Over the last few days, India has seen between 10,000-20,000 daily cases of the viral illness. According to Thursday's bulletin, 16,156 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, while 733 lives were lost due to the disease. The country's cumulative infection tally currently stands at 34,321,809, including 33,614,434 recoveries, 456,386 deaths and 160,989 active cases.

Last Thursday, India achieved the milestone of administering more than a billion (100 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccines.