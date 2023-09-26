MHA nod to create seven top-level posts in NIA

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday approved the creation of seven posts at the top level in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a senior ministry official confirmed. The development comes amid demands to strengthen the federal agency at the top level as the IGs, deputy inspector generals and superintendents of police were burdened with multiple cases (HT archive)

According to the official who did not wish to be identified, the creation of the post of an additional director general (ADG) and six inspector generals (IGs) were approved by the ministry and an order was issued in this regard on Monday. HT is yet to see a copy of the order.

Currently, NIA has one ADG and four IGs to supervise work related to Khalistani and Islamic terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cross border anti-India activities, cyber terrorism, research, cases pertaining to fake currencies, intelligence as well as policy matters. The latest creations will ensure two ADGs and 10 IGs at the workforce.

The development comes amid demands to strengthen the federal agency at the top level as the IGs, deputy inspector generals and superintendents of police were burdened with multiple cases.

“With the MHA approving one more ADG and six IGs, the work will be divided, and new emerging terror threats can be tackled and worked upon,” the official quoted above said.

The anti-terror agency, which was formed in 2009 following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, has registered over 510 cases till date and has a conviction rate of nearly 94%.

In the past year, the federal agency has gone after a network of Khalistanis and gangsters spreading their activities in northern states as well as foreign shores, particularly Canada, the UK, the US and Australia.

