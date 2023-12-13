MHA orders probe into Lok Sabha security breach

The Union home ministry on Wednesday ordered a probe into the security breach in the Lok Sabha. the probe will be headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general Anish Dayal Singh.“On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts,” the MHA posted on X.

The intruders sprayed some yellow gas in a major security breach in the Lok Sabha.(Social media)

“Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” the home ministry added. ALSO READ: 6 people behind LS security breach, knew each other, carried out recce: PoliceThe home ministry's decision comes hours after the parliament secretariat had written to the MHA seeking security review and a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place on the 22nd anniversary of the parliament attacks. Two men named Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber during the Zero Hour and chanted slogans. They sprayed a yellow gas from a canister before being overpowered by the MPs. At the same time, a man and a woman named Anmol Shinde and Neelam Azad raised slogan outside the parliament. All the four were arrested later. Several opposition MPs demanded an explanation from Union home minister Amit Shah over the incident. They also alleged that security arrangements in the new Parliament building is not sufficient and needs to be addressed immediately.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said,"These people did something which did not cause much damage but imagine if it had been more serious ... It is a matter serious enough that the home minister himself may want to explain to the nation about the security lapses and security arrangements."

