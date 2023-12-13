close_game
What are colour gas canisters, used during Lok Sabha security breach?

What are colour gas canisters, used during Lok Sabha security breach?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 13, 2023 04:40 PM IST

These are smoke cans or smoke bombs which are available in retail markets.

A significant security breach unfolded inside the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as two people brazenly jumped from the public gallery into the chamber of the House. The individuals released canisters emitting yellow smoke, putting the House into a state of chaos. The breach raised serious concerns about the efficacy of security measures.

Video footage captured from inside the chamber showed a chaotic scene as one man desperately hurdled desks, creating a frenzied atmosphere. His accomplice, meanwhile, unleashed a thick veil of smoke from the visitors' gallery, enveloping the Lok Sabha in a yellowish mist. However, the swift response of the MPs and security personnel led to the apprehension of both individuals.

What are colour gas canisters?

These are smoke cans or smoke bombs which are available in retail markets. They are used for various purposes including military operations, as well as civilian activities such as sporting events or photoshoots. These devices emit smoke for visual effects or to provide cover, serving different needs across diverse settings.

Smoke screens generated by the dense smoke emitted from these smoke grenades play a crucial role in military and law enforcement operations. These clouds of thick smoke serve as effective cover, concealing troop movements and making them less visible to adversaries. Military forces utilize smoke cans to mark target zones for various purposes, including coordinating airstrikes, guiding troop landings, and indicating evacuation points. The strategic deployment of smoke enhances operational security and contributes to the success of military missions.

Smoke cans are also used in photography, where they serve as a popular tool for creating captivating effects and illusions. Additionally, in the realm of sports, particularly in football, fans often deploy smoke canisters to showcase the vibrant colors of their respective clubs. In European football, enthusiastic fan clubs, often referred to as 'ultras,' leverage smoke cans and pyrotechnics to craft intimidating atmospheres during matches, adding an extra layer of spectacle and fervor to the fan experience.

Speaking about the incident of security breach inside the Parliament, Speaker Om Birla said that the police are investigating the issue and that there was no serious threat. "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry. I have gotten an update on the smoke. There is no serious threat from it. I would like to assure you all of that. I am here too. Sitting here with you all. Let us now wait for more details that surface after the investigation," he said.

