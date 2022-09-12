MHA recommends CBI probe into Sonali Phogat's death: Report

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday recommended a CBI probe into the death of Haryana BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat.

The 43-year-old Tiktok star from Hisar died in Goa last month, with police later stating her drink had been spiked at a nightclub, the night before her death.

The report came hours after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said he will write to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting him to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sawant said the decision was being taken in view of the request made by Phogat's family members, especially her daughter, the state will request Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the probe in her case to the CBI.

Welcoming the home ministry's decision, Rinku Phogat, brother of the BJP leader, said that "our family has been demanding CBI investigation in this matter right from the beginning". He said the family suspects a "conspiracy" behind her death and only a probe by the central agency can bring the truth out.

The BJP leader was pronounced dead on August 23 at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa. She was found partying at popular beach nightclub Curlies hours before her death. Its owner, Edwin Nunes, was among five persons arrested. Nunes was later granted bail.

