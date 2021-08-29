MHA think tank suggests two new models of beat patrolling

Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), Union home ministry’s think-tank, has recommended two new models of beat patrolling to the ministry for urban and non-urban areas to improve policing at the grass-root level and strengthen police-public relation, which is marred by distrust. It has also recommended giving powers to the constables to investigate cognizable offences so that they can probe simple cases.

The recommendations were made in a report submitted by the BPRD to the MHA. It suggested that police station areas in urban centres should be divided into 3 to 5 large beats with 3-4 constables or head constables allotted to each beat. It said the size of the beat and number of beat officers allotted should depend on the crime and law and order requirements of that particular area and it should be marked in a way that a beat officer should be able to cover the entire beat in about an hour on foot.

The BPRD also said in the report that these beat officers shall not normally be allotted any other work, except during major law and order disturbances, disaster management requirements, VVIP visits and elections.

“They shall adjust their work in such a manner that at least one of them will be available in the beat discharging beat related work all the time,” the report, reviewed by HT, stated.

There should be Police Assistance Centres (PACs) in every beat, and the beat officers should cover all beat points at least once every day. “There should be an element of surprise in the beat routes and schedule for patrolling,” the report said.

For non-urban areas, the BPRD has recommended dividing a police station area into 15-20 or more beats with one constable/head constable deputed to each beat. “Ideally, there should be one beat for each ward/panchayat,” BPRD said.

“The beat officers allotted to each non-urban area beat shall be responsible for all the policing functions. They shall take the assistance of the village guards/chowkidars, if appointed, in policing the beat. Beat officers of neighbouring beats may be appointed as the ‘link officers’ for the other’s beat during the periods of the long absence of the beat officer,” the report added.

It recommended that beat officers, who are usually constables, should also be given simple cases for investigation. They are not empowered to investigate any cognizable offence currently due to the police rules in most states. “The state government(s) may consider giving powers of investigation to constables by amending the Police Rules wherever they do not allow an investigation by constables.

“In actual practice, in several states, they are doing substantial part of the investigations, and the investigating officers are often just affixing their signatures to the documents they prepare. Hence, apart from periodical patrolling of the beat and collection of data mentioned above, investigation of simple cases, all enquiries, verifications, service of summons and warrants, collection of criminal and other intelligence, prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order, liaison with the community and implementation of community policing programs etc of the beat should be delegated to the beat officer,” report said.

Subsequently, since frequent rotation does not allow the beat officers to establish proper rapport with the residents, it has been recommended that beat officers should be deputed to a beat for at least 2-3 years.

The BPRD will also develop a mobile application for beat patrolling, which can be used by beat officers to keep records about socio-economic make-up, geographical characteristics, street locations, problem areas and recent crime trends of the area.

Prakash Singh, retired IPS officer, said: “Youngsters with masters’ degree and other qualifications are nowadays joining as constables and if they have proficiency in writing logical and reasonable reports, then there is no harm in giving them investigative work – at least crimes like pick-pocketing, thefts, snatching etc. We already have a shortage of investigating officers.”