MHA to deploy volunteers to raise funds for armed forces

These volunteers would be deployed at the four entry and exit gates of New Delhi’s North Block on December 7 which is also celebrated as Armed Forces Flag Day

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
North Block in New Delhi.
North Block in New Delhi. (HT archive)
         

The Union home ministry will deploy volunteers at the four entry and exit gates of New Delhi’s North Block on December 7 to collect donations to support the families of soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, disabled ex-servicemen and their dependents. December 7 is celebrated as Armed Forces Flag Day and the fundraising is being done on the defence ministry’s request.

According to a home ministry order, the volunteers will receive donations from people and officers visiting the offices in the North Block that houses key ministries. Officers have been asked “to contribute generously”.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Armed Forces Flag Day will be celebrated throughout December. “It is our national responsibility to support families of our security personnel, who have lost their lives or suffered injuries in the line duty.”

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed annually on December 7 since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors.

