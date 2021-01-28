Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida
- The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
After Bengaluru and Hyderabad, tech giant Microsoft has set its sights on Noida. The American multinational on Thursday launched a new India Development Centre (IDC) facility at Delhi-NCR. This new addition is set to serve as a premier hub for driving cutting-edge engineering and innovation, according to Microsoft.
“The centre will build on Microsoft’s commitment to tap India’s world-class engineering talent and create solutions for a global impact,” the company said in a statement.
Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of Microsoft India Research and Development Pvt Ltd, said that the NCR workplace will represent a critical expansion of world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India.
"Digital transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world," he said in a statement.
The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal, an UNESCO world heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world, located less than 200 kilometers away in Agra. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. Giving details about the structure, the US-headquartered company said that it will feature artworks and graphics by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches, built by local stonemasons.
The IDC in NCR will collaborate with Microsoft teams worldwide to design and create products that drive digital innovations.
