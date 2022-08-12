Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

A migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday night, said police. Terrorists fired upon the migrant labourer, identified as Mohd Amrez from Bihar's Madhepura district, on the intervening night of August 11-12 at Soadnara Sumbal in Bandipora. Amrez was rushed to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kashmir Zone Police posted on Twitter, “During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.”

Amrez's brother told news agency ANI that he couldn't find his brother when they heard a firing.

“We thought he went to toilet. We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood & contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin & later referred but he died,” ANI quoted his brother as saying.

The targeted killing occurred within 24 hours of a failed infiltration attempt by terrorists at an army camp in Rajouri. According to army officials, the terrorists hurled a grenade on a sentry post after coming close to a 7-feet high fencing wall of the 11 Raj Rifles camp.

Four soldiers were killed in action while the two attackers were neutralised in the shootout after the pre-dawn suicide strike. The attack marked the return of 'fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

The slain Army personnel were identified as Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Lakshmanan D, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, and Rifleman Nishant Malik.

"The Indian Army salutes the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, upholding the highest tradition of the force. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," Defence spokesman at Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand said.

(With inputs from ANI)

