Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama
Mukesh, a labourer from UP, was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, J&K Police confirmed.
A labourer was shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama who later succumbed to the injuries, the J&K Police confirmed on Monday. The non-local labour has been identified as Mukesh who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The area has been cordoned off and security has been heightened, the police said. The incident comes a day after a J&K police was shot at by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist on a cricket field when off-duty cop Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket at the Eidgah playground. One terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range. Wani was operated upon and is in critical condition.
While more details about Monday's terror attack targeting a migrant labourer are awaited, the security forces intensified the checking of vehicles and pedestrians in Pulwama following the attack on inspector Wani. Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city's exit points, police added.
On Monday morning, security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Kupwara district by killing a terrorist, officials said. The infiltration bid in Jumagund area of the Keran sector was foiled on Sunday night. The militant's body was recovered during a search in the area on Monday morning, they said. The search operation was still underway, the officials added.