Off-duty cop battling for life after being shot by LeT terrorist in Srinagar

A Jammu and Kashmir police inspector was battling for life at a hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist on a cricket field in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, officials said. Security forces at the site of the attack in Eidgah area, in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The officer, identified as Masroor Ahmad Wani, was playing cricket at the Eidgah playground when the lone terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range, they said.

Sources at the hospital said that he was operated upon and his condition is critical. According to police, he was off-duty and lives in the neighbourhood of the Eidgah. He was posted at Police Lines, Srinagar.

Police said that the area was cordoned off and a case was registered.

Wani was playing cricket at the time of the incident. His teammates ran after the terrorist but he fired in the air and fled through adjoining lanes, the officials said.

Additional director general of police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar rushed to the scene and took stock of the situation.

“We have identified the terrorist. His name is Basit Dar and he hails from Kulgam. He has been active for quite some time and working at the behest of his masters across the border,” Kumar said, adding that a Turkish revolver was used in carrying out the attack.

He said multiple teams have fanned out and raids are being conducted to nab the terrorist. “I am sure we will be catching him soon,” he said.

Believed to be in his late thirties, Wani was rushed to a hospital in Soura where he was undergoing an operation, the officials said, adding his condition was stated to be critical.

He was posted in the district police lines.

In a post on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly Twitter, the Kashmir Zone police stated, “Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered.” The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kumar later went to the hospital and enquired about the condition of the officer from the doctors. “Doctors have conducted one surgery and are planning another. Let us all hope and pray for him,” he added.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu condemned the attack and prayed for the officer’s recovery.

Last year on July 12, an assistant sub-inspector was killed and two others were injured when terrorists had opened fire at them in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

As many as 1,606 police personnel have lost their lives while fighting terrorism during the last three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, director general of police Dilbag Singh had said on October 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

