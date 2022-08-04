Migrant labourer killed, 2 injured in grenade blast in Pulwama

A migrant labourer was killed and two others were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gadoora village of Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, police said, adding that the area was cordoned off.

According to the police, the attack took place in the evening when the labourers were at their rented accommodation in the village. “Terrorists hurled a grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this #terror incident, one labourer died, and two others were injured. Area cordoned off,” J&K Police said in a tweet soon after the attack.

The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa in Bihar, while the injured, who are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, were identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool – both residents of Rampur in Bihar, the J&K police said, adding that their condition was stable.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on labourers in Pulwama. My sincere condolences to the family of Mohd Mumtaz in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of injured. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” the office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

The attack came just a day before the third anniversary of the effective abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Valley has recorded a spate in attacks on the non-local residents in the recent months.

On April 7, a migrant labourer from Pathankot, Sonu Sharma, was wounded after terrorists opened fire at him in Pulwama. On April 22, two labourers from West Bengal were injured when terrorists opened fire at them at Nowgam in Srinagar.

On June 3, terrorists fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln in Budgam, and one of the injured died in hospital.