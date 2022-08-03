Lawyers abstain from work in Jammu, stage protest
The J&K High Court Bar Association (Jammu chapter) on Tuesday abstained from work in all courts, including the HC, district courts, revenue courts, commissions and tribunals, to protest against J&K administration for not addressing their demands.
Led by their president MK Bhardwaj, the members of the association took out a protest rally. The lawyers have been demanding construction of a multistoried building for all judicial work within the court premises at Janipur for easily performing their legal duties and to ensure hassle-free justice to the litigants.
Bhardwaj, while addressing the protesting lawyers, spoke in detail in support of the demands put forth by the Bar association.
He categorically stated that the bike rally was a mark of protest so that the administration does the needful at the earliest.
“Due to the shifting of courts and tribunals outside the district court complex at Janipur, the lawyer fraternity and general public are facing insurmountable hardships as such we are seeking the housing of the different tribunals in single multi-dimensional complex of high court and there is adequate space available in the court complex,” Bhardwaj said.
Disputed bungalow of former J&K deputy CM: Case adjourned due to non-availability of bench
The case pertaining to palatial bungalow of former J&K deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, which was allegedly constructed at a disputed site in violation of building laws of the Jammu Development Authority, was on Tuesday adjourned for September 27 due to non-availability of the bench at the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu.
Announce statehood for J&K on August 15: GA Mir to PM Modi
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce statehood for Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, besides making another announcement about assembly elections at the earliest. JKPCC leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also referred to the lathicharge on PHE daily wagers on Monday and said that the government is totally unsympathetic towards their genuine demands of regularisation and regular wages.
BJP’s promise of doubling farmers’ income was a bluff: Kotkhai MLA
Senior Congress leader and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur on Tuesday accused the state government of ignoring horticulture sector and called its promise of doubling the farmers' income a bluff. Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said instead of an increase in farmers' income, input and packaging material costs have gone up. He said there has been 40% to 50% rise in the packing material prices in the last two years, which is unprecedented.
Not happy with govt’s offer: HP fruit growers’ August 5 stir on
Announcing to go ahead with its plan to gherao the Himachal Pradesh secretariat on August 5, Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, rubbished the Jai Ram government's notification to restore the old subsidy scheme on fungicides and reduction of GST on fruit packaging material. It described the offer as an 'eyewash' to placate agitating fruit growers while the opposition Congress extended its support to their agitation.
Himachal has seen unparalleled development in 75 years: CM
In 75 years of its existence, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a model state not only among the hill states, but several other big states too, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday. He said the state has witnessed unparalleled progress in all spheres in terms of development. He said the credit of this goes to the hardworking and dedicated people of HP, besides able leadership provided in the state from time to time.
