Migrants ask Tripura to recognise them as Bru instead of Reang

AGARTALA: The migrants from Mizoram, who were permanently resettlement in Tripura following an agreement in 2020, have asked the state government to recognise them as Bru instead of Reang in the electoral rolls and other documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum secretary Bruno Msha requested him not to mandate the title “Reang or Riang” in their names also in permanent resident certificates. Msha said they are from the Bru community of the Reang Scheduled Tribe (ST). He added they do not want to be referred to as Reang except in ST certificates.

“...the Bru have been informed to write the name of tribe /nomenclature ‘Reang/Riang’ in their names in the Register of Ordinary Residents (ROR) and Electoral Rolls at Khahamthaipara resettlement location in North District and other locations as well... writing of the tribe ‘Reang/Riang’ In the name of person is quite inconvenient for the Bru IDPs because 90 percent of Bru people of Mizoram [among those living in Tripura] are having Mizo name,” the letter to Deb said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Msha said some migrants changed their Mizo names to their original Bru names when they came to Tripura in different phases during ethnic tensions in Mizoram in 1997, 1998, and 2009. Accordingly, the names of the Bru migrants in documents have become mismatched. Many of them even have to go to courts to get their names corrected.

“ ... Under these circumstances, a good number of families have been excluded from the final list of a population survey conducted by the Government of Mizoram in 2016 and 2019 and by the Government of Tripura in 2000, 2005, and in 2020 due to mismatch of their names in the documents,” Msha wrote.

Over 32,000 Bru migrants came to Tripura. An agreement in 2020 between the Centre, governments of Tripura, Mizoram, and the Bru migrants allowed them to resettle in Tripura permanently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}