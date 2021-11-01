‘Mil baant ke malai khate hain’: Kejriwal's take on Cong-BJP corrupt tie-up

Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were corrupt and working in collusion.

Addressing a gathering in Goa where the AAP is looking to revive its fortunes in the next Assembly election, Kejriwal announced a number of freebies if voted to power, including free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Hindus, similar trips to Velankanni for Christians, Ajmer Sharif for Muslims and Shirdi temple for Sai Baba devotees.

Regarding the two national parties, Kejriwal said the Congress and BJP had an agreement wherein neither took action against each other when in power, Kejriwal said “mil baant ke malai khate hain (they share and enjoy all paybacks)”. He asked why no case had so far been filed against any Congress leader.

“Both Congress and BJP are corrupt. This is why the Congress doesn't dare to speak against BJP because they know they would be sent to jail if they speak. Why hasn't a single case been filed against any ex-Congress CM or minister in the last 10 yrs of BJP rule?” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Both the Congress and BJP are working in collusion. Mil baant ke malai khate hain. They have an agreement, as per which, neither takes action against another when they come to the government,” he added.

On Sunday, the AAP head had taken to Twitter stating that he would speak to his Goan brothers and sisters a day later.

"In our lives, religious places and shrines have a significant role. Only through the blessings of God, we receive new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa tomorrow to speak with my Goan brothers and sisters," he said.

During his previous visit to Goa last month, Kejriwal had promised employment for every once an AAP government was formed in the state.

The party has seen a recent spate of large joinings of mass leaders like Dayanand Narvekar, Babu Nanoskar, Satyavijay Naik, Rajdeep Naik, Ganpat Gaonkar, Dominic Gaonkar, Ritesh Chodankar and Amit Palekar.

Goa will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

