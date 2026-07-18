Mild dizziness, check-up 'of his own free will': Sonam Wangchuk's medical note surfaces

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk underwent a health check-up at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital earlier this week, according to a medical note accessed by HT. The July 13 note surfaced on Saturday, as cops took Wangchuk to a hospital from Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Wangchuk on Friday said he has lost nearly 20 per cent of his body during his indefinite hunger strike. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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The earlier medical note identifies the patient as Sonam Wangchuk, 53, male, and says that the medical examination took place on July 13. The note reads: “I am undergoing my medical examination of my own free will”.

The document from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS)-Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital records the Wangchuk's complaint as mild dizziness, and notes the patient's hydration as fair. According to sources, Wangchuk had refused hospitalisation back then too but was taken to the hospital nonetheless for medical care.

The vital signs recorded were:

Blood pressure: 107/70 mmHg

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{{^usCountry}} SpO₂: 98 per cent on room air {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SpO₂: 98 per cent on room air {{/usCountry}}

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Pulse: 72 per minute

Random blood sugar (RBS): 67 mg/dL

The sheet is an emergency triage/registration note. The document does not mention any diagnosis beyond mild dizziness.

Delhi Police clarification on Day 21

Chaos erupted at Jantar Mantar this morning as cops took Wangchuk to a hospital. In a statement later, the Delhi Police said Wangchuk was hospitalised because the Delhi High Court ordered monitoring of his health. However, activists and CJP protesters alleged lathicharge and “forceful” taking away of the climate activist.

"As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," a statement of DCP New Delhi read.

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"While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," it added.

Furthermore, the police appealed to the protesters at Jantar Mantar to "peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored daily during his hunger strike. Follow live updates on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

The court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same." It also directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided, according to news agency ANI.

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Sonam Wangchuk health status

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Wangchuk on Friday said he has lost nearly 20 per cent of his body during his indefinite hunger strike.

In a video message shared at the end of the 20th day of his fast, the activist urged people to join the CJP-proposed Parliament march on July 20.

"Yes, I am still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go. Finally, the brain. The time has not come yet," Wangchuk said.

He added, “The 20th day is coming to an end. Let me prove that my mind is still fine.”

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The CJP has been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

(with inputs from agencies)